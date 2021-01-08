Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) COO Scott Davidson Sells 579 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $66,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $135,802.80.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. 1,173,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,224. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.34. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -431.48, a P/E/G ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alteryx by 120.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.