Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CTO Sells $295,915.36 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CTO Derek Knudsen sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $295,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,224. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -431.48, a PEG ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

