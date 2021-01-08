Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.93

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

About Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.