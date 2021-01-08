Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

ALT opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

