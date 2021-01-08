Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $192.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

