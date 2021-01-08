Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Trading 19.2% Higher

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) traded up 19.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00. 328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02.

Amada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.