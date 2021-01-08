Amarin’s (AMRN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 235.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMRN. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

AMRN stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.18 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

