Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,615.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,180.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,145.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

