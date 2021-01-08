Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.52 and last traded at $99.84. 899,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 826,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.41.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,135,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213 shares in the company, valued at $16,582.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 368.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 822.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 111,871 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.