Ambrosus Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $348,156.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00103864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00441149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.