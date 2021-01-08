American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 5.1%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.26. 2,468,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,766,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

