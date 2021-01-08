American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.17. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 466,670 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

