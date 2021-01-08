American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power by 311.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

