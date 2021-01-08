American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

