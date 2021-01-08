American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.73

Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $13.50. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 3,539 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRB shares. TheStreet upgraded American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)
American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.
Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.