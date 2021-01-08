American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.73

Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $13.50. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 3,539 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRB shares. TheStreet upgraded American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

