American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.23. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 51,337 shares traded.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 1,908.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.