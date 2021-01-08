American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $3,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 185,049 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Superconductor by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $30.06 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $829.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.