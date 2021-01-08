Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

USA opened at C$4.29 on Friday. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$5.12. The company has a market cap of C$506.12 million and a P/E ratio of -13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.76.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.99 million.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

