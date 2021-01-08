AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $111.00 price target on the stock. AmerisourceBergen traded as high as $112.02 and last traded at $112.02, with a volume of 3754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.13.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from Pharmaceutical segment and World Courier business, which have been generating significant profits for quite some time. Moreover, it witnessed increase in gross profit in the quarter under review. A strong fiscal 2021 outlook instills optimism in the stock. AmerisourceBergen exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Over the past year, AmerisourceBergen outperformed the industry. However, the company continues to encounter headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cut-throat competition in the MedTech space and economic stagnation amid coronavirus outbreak remain woes. Meanwhile, both gross and operating margins remained flat compared with the prior-year quarter.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.10.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,710. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,982,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,812,000 after buying an additional 383,819 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

