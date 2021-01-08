AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AMVMF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.12. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

