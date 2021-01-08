AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AMVMF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.12. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile
