Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.67. 97,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,238. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

