AMLT (AMLT) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, AMLT has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One AMLT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $4,811.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About AMLT

AMLT’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,196,296 tokens. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

Buying and Selling AMLT

AMLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

