Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRX. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

