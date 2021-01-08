AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $799,613.49

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, BitMart, CPDAX and Hanbitco. AmonD has a market capitalization of $799,613.49 and $9,406.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00103673 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00420139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00215497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049429 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, BitMart and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

