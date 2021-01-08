AmonD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. In the last week, AmonD has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $19.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00105717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00445857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00223392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050365 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, BitMart, CPDAX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.