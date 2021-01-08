Amoveo (VEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.63 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $23.99 or 0.00059726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $296.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

