Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) (LON:AMYT) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) (LON:AMYT) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 195.10 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 191.75 ($2.51). 16,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 25,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.35.

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's commercial products include Myalept/Myalepta, used as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and Lojuxta/Juxtapid, a prescription medicine used along with diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis in adults with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.

