Analysts Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

