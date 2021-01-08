Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCLI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

BCLI remained flat at $$4.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,446. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

