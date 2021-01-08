Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 8th (AEOXF, ALGT, BKR, BNS, CWT, EGBN, IRRHF, ITRI, KMI, LRLCY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 8th:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

