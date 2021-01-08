Analysts Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE MT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.84. 66,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

