Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce sales of $2.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $3.52 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $4.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $6.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.83 million, with estimates ranging from $1.08 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.95.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.