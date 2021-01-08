Analysts Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.10). Sonim Technologies reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Shares of SONM opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.20. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,507,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.