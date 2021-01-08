Analysts Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will post $333.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.19 million and the highest is $340.56 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVNT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $46,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $5,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.79 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.