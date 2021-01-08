Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.55 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $367.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 955,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 105,776 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 474,984 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 1,424,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.