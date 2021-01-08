Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

