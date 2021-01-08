Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $19.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $431.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.78. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $437.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

