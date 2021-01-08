Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (AEGXF, AOCIF, ARCC, BIRDF, CCL, CJREF, CPPMF, CSWC, CTLT, DALXF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 8th:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $2.40 to $2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.10 to $2.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $16.50 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $6.25 to $6.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price raised by CIBC from $7.00 to $7.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $5.20 to $6.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $26.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $29.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $2.25 to $3.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $12.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $9.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $78.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $240.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $10.50 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $4.50 to $7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $62.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $45.00 to $56.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $110.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $113.00.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $18.00. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $40.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $105.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $34.00 to $34.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $42.00 to $47.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $47.00 to $50.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $244.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $16.00 to $26.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) was given a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $18.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $118.00 to $120.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

