Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IMAX (IMAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) in the last few weeks:
- 1/5/2021 – IMAX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/29/2020 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/25/2020 – IMAX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/21/2020 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $21.00.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.
