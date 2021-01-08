Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IMAX (IMAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – IMAX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2020 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2020 – IMAX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IMAX by 703.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

