Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (TKA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA: TKA):

12/30/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.30 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.30 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.70 ($6.71) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €8.25 ($9.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €2.80 ($3.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €7.25 ($8.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.30 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.10 ($6.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €4.50 ($5.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) was given a new €5.30 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

TKA traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €9.10 ($10.71). 4,821,077 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.96. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

