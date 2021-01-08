Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gevo (GEVO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – Gevo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2020 – Gevo had its price target raised by analysts at Noble Financial from $3.50 to $5.00.

12/25/2020 – Gevo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Gevo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2020 – Gevo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $550.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.43. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

