Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stifel Financial (SF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – Stifel Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/5/2021 – Stifel Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/5/2021 – Stifel Financial was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – Stifel Financial was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Stifel Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – Stifel Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $43.33 to $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

