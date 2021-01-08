Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after acquiring an additional 801,403 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,318,000 after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,330,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

