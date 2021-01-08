Analysts Set Expectations for Exact Sciences Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

Shares of EXAS opened at $130.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.65. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 384.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

