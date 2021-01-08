Analysts Set Expectations for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.