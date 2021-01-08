Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cree (CREE)

Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2021 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/30/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2020 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2020 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.79. 2,347,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.94.

Get Cree Inc alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.