Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (SCL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE: SCL) recently:
- 1/6/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.
- 1/5/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.
- 1/5/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25.
- 12/30/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.15.
- 12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.
- 12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Cormark.
- 11/19/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.00.
Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) stock opened at C$4.00 on Friday. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$12.25. The stock has a market cap of C$281.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.
Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
