Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (SCL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE: SCL) recently:

1/6/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

1/5/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

1/5/2021 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

12/30/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.15.

12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

11/19/2020 – Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) stock opened at C$4.00 on Friday. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$12.25. The stock has a market cap of C$281.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

