Analyzing Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 4.30% 3.33% 0.53% The OLB Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cielo and The OLB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.76 billion 0.71 $401.34 million N/A N/A The OLB Group $10.29 million 3.54 N/A N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cielo and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 2 1 0 0 1.33 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The OLB Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.03%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than Cielo.

Summary

Cielo beats The OLB Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; data processing services and support services to medical companies; and settlement of electronic transactions. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel platform that enables consumers to purchase products and services from Websites of clients across variopus business sectors. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

