Analyzing DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) & Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR)

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -10.96, meaning that its share price is 1,196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy 11.30% 11.43% 3.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and DTE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy $12.67 billion 1.81 $1.17 billion $6.30 18.91

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Commerce Energy Group and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DTE Energy 0 5 11 0 2.69

DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $132.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Commerce Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Energy Group Company Profile

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 700 distribution substations and 445,200 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 20,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,285,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Gulf Coast, Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

