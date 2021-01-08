Analyzing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and ICTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 4 6 0 2.60 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $139.70, indicating a potential downside of 36.64%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than ICTS International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and ICTS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million 63.83 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -186.86 ICTS International $333.31 million 0.45 -$8.04 million N/A N/A

ICTS International has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -8.69% -4.48% -2.97% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICTS International beats Fiverr International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, a IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

